With Reinhard Etzrodt, the city elected an AfD politician nationwide for the first time as city council chairman. He is at Björn Höcke’s side.

GERA taz | Reinhard Etzrodt sits in the middle of the meter-long stage in the center of the wood-paneled hall of the Gera Culture and Congress Center and is still hardly noticeable. A short man, straight back, gray-checked jacket over white shirt, tightly tied striped tie, serious face. Little can be seen of the smiling man he portrays in press photos, the 69-year-old looks almost inconspicuous. If you didn’t know that he was in charge here, you wouldn’t suspect it.

It is Thursday, October 8th, the first city council meeting since the AfD MP’s triumph. Just two weeks earlier, Etzrodt was elected chairman of the city council with 23 votes. In purely mathematical terms, only twelve of them can come from their own parliamentary group, eleven votes must come from other parliamentary groups, at least two of them from the parties represented in the Bundestag. But everyone denies it: the left, the Greens, the FDP, the CDU. Even CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer denied that the AfD candidate had been supported by the faction in the city parliament.

Etzrodt’s election has radiance, it has moved from local politics to a national issue. Because it is a nationwide novelty: for the first time an AfD member was elected to this office. The basis for the election is a formality in the main statute that only allows the largest faction in the city council to propose a candidate. And that has been the AfD since the local elections in 2019 with twelve seats in the city council and almost thirty percent of the vote. In the 2017 federal election, the party was only 0.2 percentage points less than the CDU, the second strongest force, and in the 2019 state election it was even the strongest.

The independent mayor is silent

If you ask the independent mayor of Gera, Julian Vonarb, about the election of Etzrodt, he does not dare to judge, but refers to the statutes. According to this, Etzrodt must act neutrally in his office, regardless of parliamentary group and particular interests. He does not always succeed: if whispers are heard in the left-wing faction, he reprimands them for their “private talks”. If the AfD parliamentary group does the same, he remains silent.

Vonarb says he received many letters after the election, only a few were positive. “For Gera this election is reputational damage,” says the man, whose stated goal is to “advance progressively” the city. In April 2018 he was the one who prevented the office of Lord Mayor from going to the AfD in the second ballot.

Now the party dominates the city council and has in Reinhard Etzrodt an elusive man in the leadership position. He is inconspicuous, his speech in the city council not very energetic. Not a demagogue like the AfD country leader Björn Höcke, but one who reads orders, more quietly than loudly, more technical than populist. As a gynecologist, he had a good reputation in Gera, was considered friendly and competent.

Etzrodt is part of the Höcke warehouse

Just one day after the election, he said on Deutschlandfunk that he was committed to Höcke and his attitude. He proudly congratulates Etzrodt on Facebook: “Germany’s first AfD city council chairmanship! Congratulations, dear Reinhard. “Höcke and his state party are considered to be far-right, the constitution protection calls the leader as a right-wing extremist. His ethnic ideology significantly shapes the party line of the AfD in Thuringia. With success: it is now the second strongest force in the state parliament and the strongest in several city parliaments. Also in Gera.

If you want to know more about the ideological proximity of the Gera AfD to actors on the far right, you don’t have to look long. Photos show city councilors during right-wing extremist marches – including Etzrodt and his wife, in 2015 at an event of the right-wing extremist Thügida movement, organized by NPD activists and other actors of the extreme right. Screenshots from the “Antifa Rechercheportal Jena” show Facebook likes by Bettina Etzrodt at the end of 2018 at Pegida, the NPD, Björn Höcke’s “wing” and Reich citizens. Before becoming a member of the AfD, the wife of the city council chairman was a member of the right-wing conservative DSU.

Other members of the Gera AfD parliamentary group also make no secret of contacts with far-right rights. For example Eike Voigtsberger, who took part in one of Germany’s largest Nazi rallies in Dresden in February of this year. Today Voigtsberger sits on the city council and complains loudly about people “who have never really worked in their lives” during the break.

The Democrats pave the way

The democratic parties are not uninvolved in the rise of the Thuringian AfD. Gera was only in the headlines in May because of an anti-corona demonstration. Side by side were conspiracy ideologues: inside, Reich citizens: inside, anti-Semite: inside – and the Gera AfD together with FDP country leader Thomas Kemmerich, who was elected Prime Minister with AfD votes in February.

And a few days ago in Hildburghausen, with SPD votes, an application by the AfD went through the city council, with which a left-wing politician was voted out. In the aftermath, SPD country chief Wolfgang Tiefensee said he was “expressly” distancing himself from the parliamentary group’s behavior. “Political concerns have to be enforced without the AfD.”

The Gera SPD parliamentary group chairman Heike Hofmann asserts that the three SPD parliamentary group members “definitely not” elected Etzrodt. If you ask Hofmann or the group leader of the Greens, they say in unison that you only have to look at the voting ratio and the formation of groups during the break, then you will know from whom the additional votes come. Red-Red-Green had to change the main statute and want to set up a: n candidate: in another party – the majority in the city council made that impossible.

Cooperation with the AfD “on factual issues”

In fact, the members of the CDU and AfD stand close to each other to chat over bockwurst and beer during the break, while other groups maintain their distance. Both parties often submit motions together in the city council. CDU parliamentary group leader Klein asserts, however, that “no applications are made with the AfD alone”. The party is not denied on factual issues either.

On Thursday evening, it does not matter which city councilors ultimately voted the AfD man into office. It is primarily about building applications, which are almost all decided unanimously. Etzrodt will continue to take on administrative tasks in particular in the future: chairing meetings, calls to order, keeping agendas, signing minutes. Ultimately, the AfD hardly gains any influence in terms of content. Nevertheless, another representative office in a local parliament is now in the hands of the Volkish Party.