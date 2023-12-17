EFor the first time, an AfD candidate has won a mayoral election in Germany. Tim Lochner won the second round of voting on Sunday in Pirna, Saxony, with 38.5 percent of the vote, as the city announced on its website that evening. The 53-year-old candidate is independent, but ran for the AfD.

Lochner is a member of the AfD faction in the city council, but is not a party member himself. He runs a carpentry shop. Lochner ran for the mayoral election in 2017, but clearly failed against the previous incumbent Klaus-Peter Hanke (independent), who did not run again in the current election for reasons of age.

In the first round of voting on November 26th, none of the five candidates achieved the required absolute majority, which is why a second round of voting was necessary. Lochner received almost 33 percent in the first round, making him the most votes. Ralf Thiele from the Free Voters came second with around 23 percent, while the CDU candidate Kathrin Dollinger-Knuth was in third place with around 20 percent.

Broad support for CDU candidate

Two unsuccessful candidates, the individual candidate André Liebscher and the Social Democrat Ralf Wätzig, who was supported by the SPD and the Greens, decided not to run again in favor of the CDU candidate. The Left also supported Dollinger-Knuth in the second ballot.







She now came in second place with 31.39 percent, ahead of Thiele with 30.08 percent. Voter turnout on Sunday was 53.8 percent, after 50.38 percent in the first round. Last week, the AfD state association in Saxony was classified by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as definitely right-wing extremist.

AfD candidates have already been elected to important local political offices. In June, the AfD won a district election for the first time – with Robert Sesselmann in the Sonneberg district in Thuringia. In August of this year, Hannes Loth was elected as the country's first mayor of a German municipality – in Raguhn-Jeßnitz in Saxony-Anhalt.