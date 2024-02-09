Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Press Split

A direct candidate for the AfD is in custody. She presumably belonged to the group around Henry XIII. Prince Reuss. You can still vote on Sunday.

Berlin – Although she is currently in custody, Birgit Malsack-Winkemann is on the ballot as a direct candidate for the AfD in the Berlin constituency of Steglitz-Zehlendorf. Malsack-Winkemann is accused of being involved in planning an attempted coup against the federal government.

Birgit Malsack-Winkemann during her time in the German Bundestag. © Christian Spicker via www.imago-images.de

Due to numerous breakdowns, the 2021 federal election has to be repeated in 455 voting districts in the capital – the time has come on Sunday (February 11th). Like the Berliner Zeitung Daily Mirror writes, Malsack-Winkemann is not just running as a direct candidate on the AfD ticket. Her name is also on the party’s state list. The candidate’s job title will continue to be stated on the ballot as “Judge at the State Court”. Despite the fact that she was removed from office in March last year.

However, this is not due to a current AfD list decision. Other parties also have oddities on the ballot paper: SPD candidate Michael Müller, for example, is on the ballot paper with the job title Governing Mayor. He was still that in 2021, but today he no longer holds the office. Nevertheless, there are signs that Malsack-Winkemann is not completely isolated in the AfD. AfD politicians probably visited her in custody, as Stern and RTL reported.

Malsack-Winkemann under suspicion of terrorism – and again on the AfD list

Malsack-Winkemann has been in custody since the end of 2022. She was one of the 25 women and men around the entrepreneur Heinrich XIII. Prince Reuss, whom the Federal Prosecutor's Office had arrested on suspicion of terrorism. Investigations into the “Reichsbürger” scene had revealed the suspicion that the people in question had planned to overthrow the political system in Germany. The investigators allege that they even consciously accepted deaths during the project.

According to the indictment, the AfD candidate has been a member of the association since August 2021. During this time, she used her access rights to parliament to infiltrate several people from the group and scout out the buildings. Even after she left the Bundestag in March 2021, she is said to have continued to work as an information collector for the subversive organization.

Member of a shadow government – ​​and again on the ballot for the AfD

After her time in the Bundestag, she tried to return to her post as a Berlin judge, reported the ARD-“Daily News”. Malsack-Winkemann was also responsible for judicial matters within the group – as a member of the so-called “Council”, a kind of shadow government.

The fact that she is now standing for election in Berlin despite all this is due to a practical fact: since the federal election in 2021 is to be repeated, exactly the same candidates must be standing for election as two and a half years ago. That's why the suspected terrorist is on the ballot again.

“True face of the party”: Berlin politicians warn against Malsack-Winkeman and the AfD

The fact that Malsack-Winkemann ever ran for the AfD shows the true face of the party, said SPD MP Ruppert Stüwe Daily Mirror. It must be clear to everyone: “Every vote for the AfD is also a vote for Ms. Malsack-Winkemann and against our democracy.” Thomas Heilmann from the Berlin CDU told the paper: “The personnel is one of countless pieces of evidence that the AfD is not is based on our constitution and is an extremely dangerous movement.”

Nina Stahr from the Greens is certain that the citizens will not vote for Malsack-Winkemann in the Bundestag in the repeat election. “Anything else” would ultimately be “absolutely unacceptable. (tpn)