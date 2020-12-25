A.lexander Gauland didn’t give up. Shortly before Christmas, the AfD parliamentary group leader attacked again the federal chairman Jörg Meuthen, because he had criticized the close attachment of AfD members to the “lateral thinkers” movement at the party conference at the end of November.

But it drips off Meuthen. “I now take a very relaxed view of the matter because I get significantly more approval than rejection for my position in the party,” said Meuthen WELT. In fact, it currently looks as if Meuthen, in contrast to the former AfD chairmen Bernd Lucke and Frauke Petry, will politically survive the crackdown on the party’s far-right camp. And: its power is even growing. How does he do it?