After being excluded from the ID group, the AfD is apparently planning to form a new EU group. The aim is to achieve more sovereignty and a German leadership role.

Brussels – A good two weeks after the European elections is the AfD after Exclusion from the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) group still alone. Now the party wants to Mirror-Report says a new EU-faction under the name “The Sovereignists” – and bring like-minded people on board. An AfD loyalist has asked parliament for a room for a hundred people and catering for “the constitutive meeting of a new faction,” the magazine reported on Saturday (June 22), citing an internal email.

Alleged AfD plans: “peace negotiations” with Russia and fight against “globalist ideologies”

The group is to be based on the so-called Sofia Declaration of the pro-Russian right-wing extremist party Rebirth (Vasrazhdane) from Bulgaria from April 2024, which calls for an end to EU bureaucracy. European civilisation is “threatened by the aggression of globalist ideologies” and the right of peoples to self-determination is “replaced by the dictatorship of a bureaucracy”, the declaration said. With a view to the Ukraine War “Peace negotiations” are called for.

Right-wing extremists from Romania and the Zemmour party: the future EU partners of the AfD?

The idea behind the founding idea was Mirror According to the demand that the AfD a German party should set the tone. For the upcoming federal party conference (28 to 30 June in Essen) there is already a motion submitted by the Bavarian state executive committee. The Mirrorthat the AfD should not enter into “any lazy compromises with other parties” in Brussels. Instead, the “process of forming a new group with willing partners” should be carried out. Plans to this effect were already reported before the European elections.

According to the report, possible members of the new group could be these partly right-wing extremist parties:

SOS Romania

Se Acabó La Fiesta (The party is over) from Spain

NIHK (Democratic Patriotic Movement) from Greece

Konfederacja Wolnosc i Niedpodleglosc (Confederation of Freedom and Independence) from Poland

Hnutie Republika (Republic Movement) from Slovakia

Hazank Mozgalom (Our Homeland) from Hungary

Sarah Knafo of the French Reconquête, partner and advisor of party leader Eric Zemmour, could also join.

Shift to the right in European elections: AfD came second in Germany

In the EU elections about two weeks ago, right-wing parties recorded a significant increase. While in Germany the AfD came in second place with 15.9 percent of the vote, right-wing populist parties became the strongest force in France, Italy and Austria. However, the European People’s Party (EPP) made up of the CDU and CSU remained the frontrunner in the EU Parliament, ahead of the Alliance of Social Democrats (S&D).

The second far-right group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, hopes to become the third strongest force in the Parliament after new members from France. The group also includes the party of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy). (nak/AFP)