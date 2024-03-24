When Maximilian Krah wants to feel like a whole guy again, one of his employees grabs a camera and they go to the Brandenburg Gate, into some garden or simply in front of the wall of shelves in the office. And then the AfD's leading candidate for the European elections speaks to German youth on Tiktok. Or better said: to the young German right-wing men, like last June in a video that has since been viewed more than 1.4 million times. “One in three young men has never had a girlfriend,” says Krah in the 20-second spot. “You’re one of them? Don't watch porn, don't vote for the Greens! Get out into the fresh air! Stand by yourself! Be confident, look straight ahead! And above all: Don't let anyone tell you that you have to be sweet, soft, weak and left-wing! Real men are on the right! Real men have ideals! Real men are patriots! Then it will work with your girlfriend too!”

In another video, Krah explains to the lonely right-wing men that her mother will be poor in old age because she “did not have a career with the Greens, but raised you and your siblings.” The mother cut back “so that you have a good time, and in the end she ends up with the minimum pension? Nobody can live on that.” Krah claims that the money that was needed to reward the mother for her life and what she did was being spent on “refugees, on climate nonsense and on 53 genders.” Germany could be a rich country. “The question is what do you spend your money on: the whole world? Or for your mother?” 30 seconds of rants that catch Tiktok users; The clip has more than 700,000 views. “Thank you for being here,” one commented.



The AfD recognized the network's mobilization potential early on.

Image: TikTok



There are dozens of new videos on Tiktok every month from party accounts, AfD MPs, officials and identities that officially have nothing to do with the AfD. Not every video is as successful as Krah's about the young right-wing men. But because of the sheer mass, the AfD reaches an audience of millions, especially among young people.

Expert Hillje: Friendly approach has a system

In an evaluation that the Berlin political consultant Johannes Hillje did for the period between March 2023 and March 2024, the AfD parliamentary group had 408,000 followers – the SPD in second place only had 128,000, the Left and the FDP behind them only just 35,000. The AfD parliamentary group alone achieved an average of more than 458,000 views per video on Tiktok – more than six times as many as the SPD in second place. The CDU ended up far behind in third place, and the FDP, which under Christian Lindner was long quite proud of its media competence, also ran with 39,000 views, just ahead of the Left and the Greens.







On Tiktok, it has to be said, the AfD is already in power. And the other parties also watched her grow up rather passively online.