Of course: a ban on the AfD, which is now being called for again by politicians from smaller parties, will prevent some problems from arising in the first place. The AfD would then, for example, not be in the Thuringian state parliament, would not have asked the senior president, and questions of cooperation or toleration would not arise. But perhaps that’s why there haven’t been any majorities in favor of a ban proposal so far, because such a procedure, even a successful one, brings with it completely different difficulties that are even more difficult to control.