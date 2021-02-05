The protection of the constitution is about to classify the AfD as a suspected case. It is problematic to influence voting decisions in this way.

Since Hans-Georg Maaßen had to leave the Federal Office in autumn 2018, a new approach to the AfD has prevailed in the constitution protection association. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Saxony has just classified the AfD regional association as a suspected right-wing extremist – it is the fourth after Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt. The youth organization is also considered a suspected case, the current “The Wing” around the Thuringian Björn Höcke even, comparable to the NPD, as proven right-wing extremist.

In addition, the Federal Office is currently deciding, after a two-year review, on the classification of the entire party. The official stamp of “probably right-wing extremist” threatens here too – with possible negative consequences in numerous elections this year.

There is now much to suggest that the AfD can be classified as a suspected right-wing extremist case with good reason. But the fact that the Federal Office’s probably positive decision leaked out before it was officially made and announced raises a completely different question: Can such a policy be made with a decision by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in an election year?

The AfD is currently in the most difficult situation since it was founded.

In the AfD, pressure from the domestic secret service has set in motion a self-destructive dynamic. So far, the party, which is an alliance of quite different currents, has hurried from electoral success to electoral success. She had mandates and positions to assign, as well as attention and one or two company cars.

The success whitewashed the internal party contradictions. Do you want more market or more state? Are you aiming for government participation or fundamental opposition? Is at least a delicate demarcation from right-wing extremism desired or do you see allies there? All of this is extremely controversial internally.

Crisis reveals contradictions

The crisis, in which the party is, among other things, due to the corona and the pressure of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, has exposed these contradictions. In the West, to put it more broadly, they absolutely want to prevent the constitutional protection from being classified for fear of marginalization. That is why party leader Jörg Meuthen and his supporters have brutally enforced supposed protective measures, including the official dissolution of the “wing” and the cancellation of Andreas Kalbitz’s membership.

For the other side it’s a frontal attack. The party is currently in the most difficult situation since it was founded, and a split can no longer be ruled out. The decision on the classification could lead to a showdown.

As a democrat one can only be happy about that. But unfortunately there is a rule of law problem with this matter. The decision of the Federal Office to classify the entire party as a suspected case was punctured to the media in advance, and the taz reported. The AfD complained because it sees itself inadmissibly disadvantaged in the party competition – and that at the beginning of a super election year.

If one abstracts briefly from the AfD and its anti-democratic power, one has to admit: There is something to this argument. With a possible decision by a secret service to influence the decision of the citizens before important elections is problematic, to say the least. Just imagine it was a left-wing party.

In any case, the legal situation is as follows: Until the decision of the court, which may not be made for many months, the constitution protection may classify the AfD, but it may not make this public. If the Office for the Protection of the Constitution decides now, this could leak out again.

And so one can, even if one considers the classification of the AfD to be justified, to the conclusion: It is better if this is only carried out after the federal election in September. Even if that could mean more votes for the AfD in the end. Other means must be used to counter this.