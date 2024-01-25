HHundreds of thousands recently took to the streets in Germany. What does that say about our country? On the one hand, it's not a good thing, because people obviously don't know how to help themselves any other way. On the other hand, they demonstrated both in the provinces and in the big cities, showing that this gap is not as big as is often made out. Instead of venting their frustration on social media, they got off the couch and got involved in something that goes beyond the immediate satisfaction of needs: democracy.

It was also good that people who would otherwise hardly come into contact were out in the fresh air together. There is a very common tendency today to exclude everything that doesn't suit you, so that in the end you are only at peace with yourself. The fact that the very far left-wing leader of the meeting in Munich didn't even want the CSU at the demo is a joke – this is another way to push the boundaries of what can be said. But even when dealing with the extreme right, demarcation and purity rituals are questionable. The frontman of the band Frei.Wild, a right-wing skinhead in his youth, recently said in the FAZ: “If you want to bring back young, politically lost people, there are better options than continuing to yell at them. My safety net was love, listening, discussing.”

A main reason why people have the impression that they have to take to the streets is that they perceive politics in parties and parliaments as as-if politics. The different camps are closer than they think. Many feel put off and taken for a ride. This is the case with limiting illegal migration. But this also applies to the distinction from the AfD.

Consistent is different

How your cheeks weren't puffed out! The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder once said that you should no longer drink coffee with those from the AfD. When he was asked after the election of an AfD district administrator in Thuringia what he planned to do if that happened in Bavaria, he said that it would not happen in Bavaria. Oh yes?







On Wednesday, AfD candidates were also elected as members of the Constitutional Court in the Bavarian state parliament by the CSU and Free Voters. There were good reasons for this: if the AfD candidates had been allowed to fail in individual votes, the court might no longer have been able to function. Nevertheless: Consistent is different. Of course, this also applies to the Greens, who waved the AfD people through five years ago, but are now labeling them as “enemies of the constitution”. Secure?

The AfD has not become so strong because it is more credible than the others; Most members of the Bavarian AfD parliamentary group would not even sell a used car, let alone buy it. Rather, the AfD benefits from the fact that the other parties have given the impression for years that credibility is no longer important, but rather effectiveness. Good examples of this are Christian Lindner's pure opportunism speech to the farmers or the Greens' hypocrisy in dealing with migration and nuclear energy. Hubert Aiwanger also plays a double game by hopping from client demo to client demo as Bavaria's deputy prime minister. He should note that the hundreds of thousands at the weekend also belong to the people and not just the 13,000 who demonstrated in Erding against the Building Energy Act.

The pose of the resistance fighters

What ways out of the misery are there? Why are people constantly upset? Maybe because they want to give their life meaning, make it bigger than it is. The pose of the resistance fighters, which is in vogue on both the left and the right, speaks for this. Perhaps this longing can be redirected: people in jobs that provide meaning are needed in large numbers. But perhaps an escape is also necessary, a “jailbreak” like what Munich director Klaus Lemke, who died in 2022, had in mind. Events can bring this about, people. You have to search a little longer among the living.

It is different with the dead. Franz Beckenbauer was recently commemorated in Munich. Despite everything that can be said about him, as well as almost every other person, that is critical, he played a key role in shaping a time in which Germany seemed to be on its own, in 1990, even more so in 2006 – Uli Hoeneß said, we should go back there, but without the AfD, which immediately caused them to unlock their revolvers again.







Beckenbauer embodied openness, humor, tolerance towards himself and others. In German: Grandezza. Wouldn't that be something again, if not as a solution, then at least as guidance? Or does that not fit with our dominant culture?