The voters’ attitudes have hardly changed, but the AfD’s binding power has. For the other parties this means: They have to tackle the problems.

The Bavarian AfD top candidate Katrin Ebner-Steiner and party leader Alice Weidel are satisfied with the results of the state elections. Image: dpa

DThe Friedrich Ebert Foundation, which is close to the SPD, recently reported with great response that right-wing extremist attitudes have “increased sharply and have moved further to the center.” According to a study commissioned by it, one in twelve people in Germany has a right-wing extremist worldview. At eight percent, the proportion of respondents in 2022/23 with a “clear right-wing extremist orientation” has increased significantly compared to the level of just under two to three percent in previous years. Do the recent state elections in Hesse and Bavaria confirm this finding? After all, the AfD moved into second and third place in the federal states; it has never been so strong in the West.

Reinhard Müller Editor responsible for "Current Affairs" and FAZ Objection, responsible for "State and Law".

Renate Töpfer, the managing director of the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy, is particularly surprised by the number that was determined in previous years in the study commissioned by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation. A right-wing extremist orientation among only two to three percent of the population is underestimated; The current figure of eight percent has always been more realistic.