The Union has always ruled out cooperation with the AfD. Does that still apply after Stuhlmann’s victory in the district election in Sonneberg?

Sonneberg/Munich – Actually, a district election somewhere in Germany only gets attention in the local news. But that changed on June 11, when it became clear that a candidate from the AfD made it into the runoff in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg. And because Robert Stuhlmann was clearly ahead of his CDU opponent Jürgen Köpper after the first ballot, it was suddenly an issue all over Germany.

As we now know, Stuhlmann was elected the first AfD district administrator in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, and at the same time confirmed approval for the AfD in polls. But how should one deal with the result, also against the background of the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in the coming year? Some say: It’s just a district administrator’s post. Others see it as a political turning point. For the extremism researcher Matthias Quent, it is a starting signal for the AfD.

District election in Sonneberg: extremism researcher expects AfD attack on state and federal politics

“The election of Robert Stuhlmann has a symbolic value of nationwide importance for the AfD. The real design options of a district administrator in a district with 54,000 inhabitants are limited, but this election victory gives the AfD a central position for attacking state and federal politics,” said Quent dem Editorial network Germany. The victory was also a “confirmation for Björn Höcke’s extreme right radicalization course.”

According to Quent, Stuhlmann’s election could also soon end a taboo and bring down the Union’s long-stable firewall. The extremism researcher speaks of a “starting point for a normalization and legitimization of cooperation between AfD and CDU that will most likely follow.”

AfD district administrator in Thuringia: researchers expect cooperation between AfD and CDU

A cooperation between the conservatives of the Union and the right-wing populists of the AfD? So far, cooperation has always been categorically ruled out, including by the other parties represented in the Bundestag. Friedrich Merz distanced himself in 2018 when he applied for the post of CDU party leader for the first time, saying that he wanted to halve the AfD. Merz has since withdrawn this promise.

Even before the decisive runoff election, Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther shook his party awake. Before the CDU policy convention, he had said that “populist banging on” didn’t help the CDU and was driving people “seamlessly” to the AfD. In the Süddeutsche Zeitung Günther demanded: “Course in the middle, stay linguistically clean, don’t debate gender and other trivial matters – don’t tell people shit.” (mt)

