Dhe accusation was to be expected: After the CDU had submitted a motion against gender language in the Thuringian state parliament and this was decided with votes from the CDU and AfD, it was immediately said that the Union had pushed through the motion with the help of the right-wing extremists.

And that of all places in Thuringia, in Höcke-Land! First the Kemmerich election, this dam bursting in Germany, when the CDU and FDP made common cause with the AfD, and now this! The CDU is getting involved again with the AfD.

It’s not a scandal

But she doesn’t do that at all. This is not about a personal issue that depends on the mercy of the AfD, and it is also not about a coalition with right-wing extremists, which the Union must of course never get involved with. The CDU has only done what can be expected of it. She has taken a conservative position, for which there are good reasons. You don’t have to like it when language is changed with a crowbar.

It’s not a scandal, as some want to talk it up. It would have been if the Union had waived the application because the AfD supports it. Then the CDU would have given up its profile and could also abolish itself. So the CDU should not be deterred by criticism from the left or approval from the right when standing up for its views.