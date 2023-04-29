Dhe little town of Schnellroda would hardly be known to anyone if Götz Kubitschek, a spokesman for the “New Right”, hadn’t settled there twenty years ago. At that time, Kubitschek moved into an old manor in Schnellroda and also relocated the activities of the “Institute for State Politics” (IfS), which had been founded a few years earlier, to the border triangle of Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia and Saxony.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution upgraded the IfS, as well as the “One Percent” initiative and the AfD youth party Junge Alternative, from “suspected cases” to “assured right-wing extremist efforts” this week. After four years of testing, there is no longer any doubt that the three organizations are pursuing “anti-constitutional efforts,” said the President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang.

It is no coincidence that Haldenwang’s authority mentions the institute in Schnellroda, “One Percent” and the AfD youth in the same breath, because all three refer to the same New Right ideology. Götz Kubitschek can currently be considered the pioneer of this current of German right-wing extremism. In Schnellroda he has created a political and journalistic microcosm in which many actors from the scene move.

For a state beyond pluralistic democracy

The Thuringian AfD state chairman Björn Höcke said a few years ago that he gets his “spiritual manna” in Schnellroda. The new Manna is distributed, for example, at the summer and winter academies of the IfS, through the magazine “Secession” and through Kubitschek’s publishing house Antaios. The key people in Schnellroda are Götz Kubitschek, his wife Ellen Kositza and Kubitschek’s companion Erik Lehnert, who has been in charge of the IfS for almost ten years. Karlheinz Weißmann previously held this position.







Weißmann and Kubitschek draw from the same intellectual sources. The central point of reference for both is the “Conservative Revolution”, an anti-democratic current of the Weimar Republic. The Conservative Revolution is associated in particular with the lawyer Carl Schmitt, who was dismissed from the civil service after the war because of his deep Nazi involvement, but who nevertheless continued to influence West German intellectual life in a variety of ways. Schmitt withdrew to his birthplace, Plettenberg, and received numerous intellectuals from the Federal Republic there, not just those from the right-wing camp. The retreat to the rural retreat of Plettenberg and its charge as a place of pilgrimage are motifs encountered by Kubitschek in Schnellroda.

There is also continuity in terms of personnel. Because Carl Schmitt’s decidedly right-wing tradition was continued by Armin Mohler, who in turn acted as a spiritual father figure for both Karlheinz Weißmann and Götz Kubitschek. The later split between Weißmann and Kubitschek marks an important internal differentiation within the New Right and is related to the early years of the AfD. At the time, Weißmann, like the right-wing newspaper Junge Freiheit, sympathized with the course that the young party was taking under Bernd Lucke and later under Frauke Petry.

Kubitschek, whose admission to the party Lucke had emphatically prevented, wanted to position the party much further to the right, just like Björn Höcke. Kubitschek does not limit himself to criticism of the euro or migration. He is striving for a political system beyond pluralistic party democracy and links membership less to nationality and more to descent.







New-right ideology has prevailed in the AfD

How far the political goals actually reach is difficult to grasp. The Saxony-Anhalt Office for the Protection of the Constitution wrote in 2021 that the transparency suggested by Kubitschek regarding the goals “was and is an illusion”. When asked, he distanced himself from National Socialism. But Bernd Lucke already recognized that Kubitschek sends out other signals at the same time simply through his clothing. Anyone who wants to understand the Schnellroda agenda must therefore read between the lines, examine the history of the terms used and also illuminate the background of supposed externalities. The self-sufficient attitude of the Kubitscheks, who call each other initials on their manor, is just as much part of the political message as the “Edda” on the bookshelf.

Twenty years after moving to his manor, Kubitschek’s record of success is mixed. With regard to the AfD, Kubitschek was right about Karlheinz Weißmann: Höcke’s “wing” may have officially dissolved, but the new-right ideology has prevailed across the board within the party. Alice Weidel, Alexander Gauland and former AfD politician Jörg Meuthen have also paid their respects to the Schnellroda institute. The AfD’s high poll numbers speak against the fact that this radicalization of the party is causing lasting damage to the electorate.

However, Kubitschek also strove for recognition of his ideas in bourgeois institutions. However, he has hardly ever gained a foothold there. His attempts to form a new right-wing movement on the streets alongside the AfD in parliament largely failed.

It has become quite quiet about the “One Percent” initiative. The house project of the “Identitarian Movement”, which is closely interwoven with Schnellroda, in the heart of the nearby university town of Halle was abandoned in 2019 due to a lack of response. In view of the energy crisis, before the start of this year’s winter, Kubitschek relied on “demonstrations of a serious nature” throughout Germany and recognized his task in making the protests “sustainable, irreconcilable and fundamental”.