Riyadh August (dpa)

South Korean Shin Man-gil, Assistant Secretary General for Competitions and Football of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), confirmed that the AFC Champions League will become one of the highest-value club competitions in the world.

“With more and more world-class football stars playing for our elite clubs, there is no doubt that the football world is turning its attention to Asia,” Shin said in his address at the workshop held at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for delegates from clubs participating in the tournament, as well as the second AFC Champions League.

“This format is expected to generate even greater excitement for fans and enhance the overall competition experience as we soon enter a new era for club football in Asia, raising the bar for club competitions to the highest level,” Shin was quoted as saying by the AFC website.

“The AFC is committed to its vision and mission of developing world-class competitions and the AFC Champions League has some of the most transformative changes ever,” said Avazbek Berdikulov, Deputy Director of Competitions. “Like its predecessor, the AFC Cup, the second AFC Champions League represents an opportunity for our Member Associations to compete at the highest level of continental football.”

“With the ongoing reforms, we are ready to see more exciting and high-quality competition. Each of you will play an important role as we strive to deliver a successful and world-class first season of the AFC Champions League 2,” he said.