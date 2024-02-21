Manchester City will return to the league competition with a match that should be fairly affordable against a Bournemouth that is not having its best season. Thirteenth and with 0 wins in the last 5 games, Iraola's team is not performing as the Spanish coach would like.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Manchester City and Bournemouth:
Match information
Date: Saturday February 24
Location: Bournemouth, England
Stadium: Vitality Stadium
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. Spain, 2:30 p.m. Mexico, 11:30 a.m. Argentina.
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can you watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
1-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Copenhagen
|
Victory 1-3
|
Champions League
|
Everton
|
2-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
Victory 1-3
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Swansea
|
5-0 victory
|
FA Cup
Manchester City: Neither Jack Grealish nor Gvardiol will be able to be there due to injury.
AFC Bournemouth: Fredericks, Adams, Faivre and Max Aarons and Billing will not be able to be there due to injury.
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Stones, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Julián Álvarez, Kevin De Bruyne; Haaland
AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Adam Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Semenyo, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, Tavernier and Solanke.
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City. Iraola's team is not doing things well and their few victories prove it, and if we add to that the perfect machine that City has become under Guardiola, little can be done against these skyblues.
