The Premier League continues its course and this Thursday December 26

They will measure their strength in the Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

AFC Bournemouth come into the match having faced Crystal Palace and West Ham while Crystal Palace played their last Premier League matches against AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion. After the match against Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth will play against Fulham and Everton. For its part, Crystal Palace will play against Southampton and Chelsea.

AFC Bournemouth – Crystal Palace

Premier League standings and statistics

Before kick-off at Vitality Stadium, AFC Bournemouth occupies the position number 5 of the Premier League standings with 28 points, while

Crystal Palace occupies the position number 16 of the table with 16 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League AFC Bournemouth has a record of 27

goals in favor

and 21

goals against which have meant 8 games won, 4 drawn and 5 lost. Crystal Palace comes into the match having scored 18 goals and conceded 26, which has resulted in 3 games won, 7 drawn and 7 lost.

So far in the championship, AFC Bournemouth has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses at home, while Crystal Palace has achieved 2 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace today

The match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26 at the Vitality Stadium. The match will start at 4:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the AFC Bournemouth schedule, the Crystal Palace schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.