Kuala Lumpur (dpa)

The AFC decided, after consulting with the member national federations, to amend the dates of the group stage matches in the AFC Cup in the West Region, to be held from May 21 to 27, 2021, instead of the previous date, which was between 23 and 29 May.

The Federation stated on its website that the decision to provide match dates was made in order to give more time to travel and rest for the players before entering the joint qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China, which are scheduled to be held by the grouping system in the period. Between May 31 and June 15, 2021.

The Federation added that the rest of the details of the 2021 AFC Cup matches for the West will remain unchanged, as the first group matches will be held in Bahrain, and the second and third groups in Jordan.