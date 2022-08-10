On August 3, a helicopter was reported stolen. Bell 206 Jet Ranger license plate XB JSRwhich was inside a hangar at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), of which its owner, an entrepreneur Jesus Silvestre “R”has been missing since June 24.

His wife Guadalupe Leticia “R”assures that it was a kidnapping and since then the whereabouts of the man is unknown, and he even pointed out that the pilot of the aircraft Jose Luis “N”has not answered any communication.

However, according to a statement from the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), the last time the helicopter left the AICM was on July 21 at 6:00 p.m. bound for Ajusco.

“AFAC informs that the last flight plan of the Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter, registration XB JSR, was registered at 6:00 p.m. on July 21, to leave the AICM for Ajusco,” reads the Twitter account.

He also assured that no return to said terminal was reported and that the flight permit was granted to a pilot with a license and official identification.

AICM distances itself from theft

For its part, the AICM completely disassociated itself from the situation and assured that all the operations carried out in the hangars are the exclusive responsibility of the companies and personnel that hire them, so it is not the responsibility of the airport.

“The AICM specifies that the helicopter hangars are rented to legal entities duly accredited by the aeronautical authority, to provide custody and maintenance services for this type of aircraft. Therefore, their custody and operation is the exclusive responsibility of those companies and the staff they hire.