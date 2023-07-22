Today’s climate is the fault of global warming. Nobody listens to science, and politics turns its face away

We needed an example of what will happen if we don’t reverse course, if we don’t stop global warming? Let’s look around. There he is. It is this summer of scorching heat and of storms. Of lost crops. From dead for the climate. And that’s just the beginning. Why doesn’t anyone listen to scientists, I wonder?



It is happening that due to global warming the air circulation has changed, even in our country. First there was the Azores anticyclone which protected us from the rains of the North and from the hot currents of Africa. Today, however, the Azores anticyclone is replaced by the African anticyclones of the Sahara, which they bring scorching temperatures And Drought.

The reason we go from unbearable heat to hailstorms is that there are currents of cold air that infiltrate and cause sudden and violent changes. But the fault is ours though. The effects that we experience on our skin this dramatic summer are the result of global warming of anthropic origin. Deforestation, soil consumption, combustion. Global warming has already increased by one and a half degrees since pre-industrial times. That’s why we have to stop here. We will have to get used to scenarios of heat, drought and storms, there is no turning backwe will have to learn to live with it.

This is the climate for the next few years. However, if the temperature were to rise again, even by 4 or 5 degrees, then it would really be a catastrophe. And that could happen if there isn’t a radical change in our way of living and producing. In 2050, this is the forecast, global warming could be 4 or 5 degrees more. All of this undermines the development of a nation. If drought or floods destroy crops and crops, the balance of food production jumps across the country. Scientists have been reporting these dramatic scenarios for years, but politics are turning the other way. Until? Because those scenarios are our reality today

* meteorologist and climate researcher at the CNR in Rome

