In the national government they are busy full time with vaccine issues (both with the delays in deliveries and the slow development of the vaccination plan) and with the issue of the economic situation, which includes everything from prices and inflation to future joint discussions. But in some influential offices of the Casa Rosada, the concern of some officials and leaders of Peronism is being heard, who attend and They deal with the world of Argentine soccer. Even the ears of Alberto Ángel Fernández has reached the convulsed moment of Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, current head of the AFA. Tapia has received in recent times the anger of several promotion clubs, a category in which Hugo Moyano’s former son-in-law has a lot of influence. But the results and performances of some arbitrations in the recent definitions between teams that are fighting for promotion, has generated that several clubs have been planted to “Chiqui”.

Chiqui Tapia at Maradona’s wake. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Examples of that are Platense (who achieved, with difficulties of all kinds, the long-awaited return to First), Atlanta, Deportivo Riestra and Sarmiento de Resistencia, a club in which Governor Jorge Milton Capitanich stands out, who does not hesitate to take care of the fate of his team. Some who have listened to Tapia in the last time, found him annoyed with the situation, since the man sees some movement originating in the national government. The head of the AFA even received information that the IGJ (General Inspection of Justice) was delving into the assembly situation of the Argentine Football Association, which It could complicate the future plans of the Club Atlético Barracas Central leader. What’s more: in the Frente de Todos, several do not stop remembering that Tapia knew how to arrive at the command of the maximum leadership of Argentine football in March 2017, very twinned with Daniel Angelici, then president of Boca and the trusted man of Mauricio Macri for football matters. This story will continue…

Chiqui Tapia with Angelici and Moyano

TV and soccer

Another of the football issues that occupied the Government in recent times was the issue of the transmission of Primera’s matches, which generated a dispute between the Disney company (which was left with the broadcasting contract) and the Telecentro company, of the from Matanzas Alberto Pierri. In that matter carved up to La Cámpora, because Máximo Carlos Kirchner never stops keeping an eye on football Argentinian. There, he had commissioned Santiago Carreras – a former provincial senator, today at the YPF company – who was interested in the conversations with Primera’s broadcasts. But They “say” that Carreras has been out of the game.or, after the definition in favor of Disney, which broadcasts its games on the ESPN signal. Who moves, Macaya?

Lionel Messi, together with the president of AFA, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, and Santiago Carreras, Máximo K.’s man in football, in the photo that made the agreement with YPF official.

Immunized

Without leaving Casa Rosada, the fate of an official with antibodies had not been known until this publication. How is this? ´For President Fernández’s trip to Chile, for a summit with Sebastián Piñera, those who accompanied him had to take an antibody test for COVID-19, which is also known as a serology test. The point is that he gave Santiago Cafiero that he had antibodies, so he underwent a PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which was negative. This means that the chief of staff would have had coronavirus but that he lived it asymptomatically, without having registered any of the discomforts that this disease generates, be it fever, cough, sore throat or loss of taste and smell. A quick test to the right …

Santiago Cafiero, with chinstrap. Photo Mauricio Nievas

“Operation clamor”

Meanwhile, in Together for Change the statements of Elisa Carrió vs. Rogelio Frigerio. Is that the lady, in the midst of the controversy over the operation of the isolation centers in Formosa of Gildo Insfrán, criticized the former Minister of the Interior for having been “the one who maintained the relationship with the governors, gave excessive money, to such They all had fixed-term money in the PJ provinces and thus PJ candidates were promoted. Frigerio validated the provincial regimes, ”Carrió said. The former minister came out to answer him and pointed out: “We must end the invoice passes and the baseless accusations through the media. These behaviors have a destructive spirit and are functional to the political adversary.”

Rogelio Frigerio by Hermenegildo Sábat

But later, he was accompanied by several leaders of the province of Entre Ríos, the district where the River fanatic lives. Thus, among others, the provincial senator for the Gualeguay Department, Francisco Morchio; the provincial deputies Nicolás Mattiauda and Manuel Troncoso and Gustavo Hein, national deputy for Entre Ríos, all members of Juntos Por El Cambio. In this move, some saw the emergence of an “operational clamor” so that Rogelio Frigerio will compete next year as a candidate for national deputy for the province of Entre Ríos. Pay attention to the polls …