AEW Games has announced that the new wrestling game in development at Yuke’s studios and based on the license of All Elite Wrestling will be called AEW Fight Forever. The title is in development for PC and console, but at the moment it does not have an official release date, not even indicative. The announcement was accompanied by two trailersdedicated to the wrestlers Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose, who will be part of the roster of the game.

The two videos offer us a taste of the polygonal models of the two wrestlers and also some short sequences of gameplay. AEW Fight Forever is still in full development, so keep in mind that what is shown in the two trailers is not representative of the quality of the full game, which we assume is still a long way from colonizing the store shelves.

As mentioned above, AEW Fight Forever is currently in development at the studios of Yuke’s, historical study that from 2000 to 2018 made numerous titles in the WWE series, first for THQ and then for 2K. In short, we are talking about veterans of the genre, so it is a project to be followed with interest.

For more details on AEW Fight Forever, we just have to wait for news from AEW Games and Yuke’s in the coming months. What do you think, were you impressed by the first two official trailers?