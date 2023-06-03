To celebrate this news, THQ Nordic released a preview which shows us the fighter Matt Hardy and his “alter ego” Broken Matt Hatdy who is advertised as one of the pre-sale incentives of AEW: Fight Forever.
The price of the standard version of AEW: Fight Forever it will be 59.99 USD on all platforms. What can you expect from this release? An arcade-style game like in its time were the titles of WWF Smack Down on PlayStation and PlayStation 2 respectively.
Likewise, we are talking about a title from a wrestling company with a few years of life – it was born in 2019 – but which has a good number of followers around the world thanks to a cast of wrestlers with experience in independent circuits and other international companies. .
AEW: Fight Forever will have its Elite Edition
THQ Nordic confirmed that AEW: Fight Forever will have its Elite Edition that will have a suggested price of 79.99 USD and that comes with the following content:
- 24-hour early access starting Wednesday, June 28
- Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy
- Dax Hardwood and Cassh Wheeler (FTR), The Bunny, Keith Lee, Hook and Danhausen.
- You will also have access to 4 mini-games inspired by the greatest fighters of this company.
This will be a good opportunity for those who are looking for a different game of professional wrestling and with other non-WWE stars, but also prominent. What do you think of this ad? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.
