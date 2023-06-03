













AEW: Fight Forever: You can now pre-order the new wrestling game

To celebrate this news, THQ Nordic released a preview which shows us the fighter Matt Hardy and his “alter ego” Broken Matt Hatdy who is advertised as one of the pre-sale incentives of AEW: Fight Forever.

The price of the standard version of AEW: Fight Forever it will be 59.99 USD on all platforms. What can you expect from this release? An arcade-style game like in its time were the titles of WWF Smack Down on PlayStation and PlayStation 2 respectively.

Source: THQ Nordic

Likewise, we are talking about a title from a wrestling company with a few years of life – it was born in 2019 – but which has a good number of followers around the world thanks to a cast of wrestlers with experience in independent circuits and other international companies. .

AEW: Fight Forever will have its Elite Edition

THQ Nordic confirmed that AEW: Fight Forever will have its Elite Edition that will have a suggested price of 79.99 USD and that comes with the following content:

24-hour early access starting Wednesday, June 28

Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy

Dax Hardwood and Cassh Wheeler (FTR), The Bunny, Keith Lee, Hook and Danhausen.

You will also have access to 4 mini-games inspired by the greatest fighters of this company.

This will be a good opportunity for those who are looking for a different game of professional wrestling and with other non-WWE stars, but also prominent.