AEW Fight Forever will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the day oneaccording to a rumor reported by the Wrestlezone site: according to “various sources”, the Yuke’s wrestling game will make its debut in the Microsoft service catalog.

Unveiled last May, AEW: Fight Forever will make available to us the roster of fighters of the All Elite Wrestlingbut it is possible that between now and the launch of the title that list will be obsolete, given some recent developments.

In any case, the confirmation of an agreement with Microsoft to bring the game to Game Pass from day one would be very important: the first ever for a wrestling game, with all that follows in terms of visibility given the large number of subscribers.

Unfortunately AEW: Fight Forever doesn’t have one yet exit date official: it was rumored that the project could make its debut by this fall, but unless there are sensational surprises, we imagine it will be talked about in 2023.