As we got to write in the review of AEW: Fight Forever, the first game of wrestling developed by Yuke’s after the long experience with WWE productions it clearly cannot count on a stratospheric technical sector, and it shows.

AEW: Fight Forever he is the protagonist of the last one video analysis by Digital Foundry, who compared the game on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch to understand how it behaves on different systems.

Ups and downs

The graphics of AEW: Fight Forever therefore move between ups and downs, and cannot be compared to that of WWE 2K23, which appears more sophisticated from every point of view.

The Nintendo Switch version also pays the price in terms of the quality of the assets and the resolutionwith the latter dropping to 480p in portable mode while not going beyond 720p in docked mode.

As far as frame rates are concerned, the experience aims for a stable 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while on Xbox Series S it seems to have major problems maintaining consistent fluidity. On Switch, however, the target is set at 30 fps and is maintained well.