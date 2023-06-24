THQ Nordic has released two new ones trailer Of AEW: Fight Forever presenting the methods of meeting Casino Battle Royale and Explosive Barbed Wire Deathmatchbecause simple thorn wire is obviously not enough.

But let’s start with the first. Casino Battle Royale is a modified version of the classic Battle Royale. In total see 21 participants entering in groups of 5 based on a draw, while the last contender enters alone. There are also tag team variants (with 10 – 15 teams of two wrestlers) and Trios (eight groups of three), but we don’t know if they will be included in the game.

The Explosive Barbed Wire Deathmatch is, as the name suggests, a match where the ends of the ring are surrounded by barbed wire attached to explosives which detonates if a wrestler touches it, with the risk of getting very, very hurt (remember in any case that we are talking about a show).

We remind you that AEW: Fight Forever will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next June 29, 2023.