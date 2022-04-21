The wrestling federation of Tony Kahnthe All Elite Wrestling or AEWwill soon see the release of the first console game starring heroes of the ring such as Kenny Omegathe Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page and many others. The first game of the AEW coming to PS4 and PS5 and other platforms not yet specified, it finally has a definitive title and a launch window. The name was revealed by Kahn himself after the final episode of the weekly show ended Dynamiteit’s about AEW: Fight Forever and could see the light in the next few months, presumably a September.

The game is developed by the Japanese of Yuke’swho have edited numerous titles in the past WWE like Here comes the Pain, Shut Your Mouth, the Smackdown VS Raw series, and WWE 2K until 2019, but also titles like Rumble Roses, Evil Zone and the highly acclaimed Berserk released on Dreamcast, Guts’ Rage.

Among the characters already confirmed in the roster of the ARW game we can also include Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy, Hikaru Shida and Darby Allinas well as the current women’s champion Pink Thunder and the lamentation Owen Hartwhich will be present in the title thanks to the collaboration with the non-profit association Owen Hart Foundation. In addition, chants from fans referring to were recorded during the shows Sting, Adam Page and ai FTR. AEW: Fight Forever is in development with the basic idea of ​​looking like a bit of an old-fashioned wrestling game, you remember WWF No Mercy rather than rival the excellent WWE 2K22 recently released under the 2K Games label.

AEW has recently announced that, thanks to the large-scale event “Forbidden Door“Will start a collaboration with the Japanese federation NJPW: maybe within the Yuke’s title it will also be possible to find some guests like Tetsuya Naito And Kazuchika Okada. The latest video related to the AEW game released by the official channel is the one that presents Jungle Boy, which we can see below in a fight with Darby Allin.

Source: AEW Street VGC