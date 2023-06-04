AEW: Fight Forever is available for pre-order on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and a crazy one has been released for the occasion trailer with an equally crazy Matt Hardystruggling with his preacher gimmick.

Out on June 29, AEW: Fight Forever will allow those who book to get the two versions of Matt Hardy for free on day one, thus further enriching the starting roster of the Yuke’s title.

First game dedicated to All Elite WrestlingAEW: Fight Forever will try to offer a more immediate and fun gameplay compared to the latest simulation interpretations that the development team has carried out at WWE.

Probably this approach will allow the experience to carve out a fan base also made up of former enthusiasts, who perhaps have given up on the series produced by 2K Games precisely because of the type of structure: we’ll see.