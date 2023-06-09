AEW: Fight Forever is the protagonist of a new trailer which enhances the spectacular action of the tag teamsshowing the different moves that it will be possible to perform in the game in collaboration with your teammate, taking advantage of the canonical five seconds of regulation.

Out on June 29 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, AEW: Fight Forever will therefore try to pay due attention to these aspects of the matches as well, in an attempt to offer as much experience as possible raucous and fun.

The sequences of video seem to confirm this approach, albeit net of a technical sector evidently behind its WWE counterpart, but in the end the graphics can easily take a back seat where you manage to find the balance for an effective formula.

Of course, it will be necessary to verify whether or not the guys from Yuke’s have managed to achieve this goal: after so many years spent creating increasingly slow and wooden simulations, the doubts are legitimate: we will discover the truth, as mentioned, on June 29th.