THQ Nordic has shared a new trailer for the AEW Fight Foreverthe first console and PC wrestling federation game by Tony Khandeveloped by the Japanese of Yuke’s. In this new video star of the caliber of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page and Britt Baker present the characteristics of the title, which will arrive “soon” on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

At the end of the trailer we are shown a new key visual that will probably take the place of the one previously shown on the cover, which excludes CM Punk from the photo due to serious problems that arose backstage in recent weeks, which could lead the athlete to officially leave the federation.

AEW Fight Forever – Gameplay Trailer

Source: THQ Nordic