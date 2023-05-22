AEW: Fight Forever may hit stores next June 27, 2023. The alleged release date of the new wrestling game by Yuke’s and AEW Games has been revealed by Fightful Select, one of the best-known portals dedicated to this discipline / show and MMA, which states that the official announcement should arrive during this week, so we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth.

Among other things, the date would coincide with the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 supershow, which will take place on June 25 and which could therefore represent a sort of pre-launch showcase for the game. Always Fightful Select claims the launch earlier was internally deferred due to some problems between AEW Games and the wrestler CM Punk, the cover star, which forced the company to reschedule the official announcements related to the game.

AEW: Fight Forever will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Officially, the launch is scheduled for 2023, so it is reasonable to expect news over the next few months regardless of this indiscretion. In February we saw the title in action again through a gameplay video that simulates the match between Adam “Hangman” Page and Bryan Danielson II.

According to the details known at the moment, the game will mix arcade wrestling mechanics with the style of the finishing moves of the All Elite Wrestling superstars and at launch will include a large cast of fighters, numerous modes, including the Careercharacter customization options and over 40 weapons, to use at your discretion if you don’t like to play fair.