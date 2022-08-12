To the THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 a new trailer was shown for AEW Fight Forever. The game is expected for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. For the moment a precise release date has not been indicated.

There official description reads: “THQ Nordic and All Elite Wrestling have joined forces with prolific wrestling game developers YUKE’s Co. Ltd. of Japan to create AEW: Fight Forever! The game combines nostalgic arcade wrestling with the moves of All Elite Wrestling. ”

“With a large roster of AEW talent, multiple match types, a robust career mode, tons of customization options, over 40 weapons and more! Coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X , PC and Nintendo Switch. ”

In AEW: Fight Forever you can expect minigames, over 40 weapons, daily and weekly challenges, local co-op multiplayer and many more modality such as Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out and Exploding Barbed Wire Death.

