













AEW: Fight Forever gets hardcore and will include deathmatches

During the preview we can see images of the fight they had kenny omega and Jon Moxley in one of the programs AEW and also in the video game AEW: Fight Forever. Around the ring we will have barbed wire, explosions and bombs that make the ring a whole battlefield.

The spectacularity of these combats can be seen in videogames in a very special way through videogames, since the action has a very arcade presentation to which YUKES got us used to when he was in charge of videogames. WWE SmackDown!

Source: THQ Nordic

This will be a good opportunity for those wrestling fans to appreciate a new option in the market with many professional wrestlers such as kenny omegathe Young Bucks, Sting, Chris Jericho, MJF, Jon Moxley and much more.

We also recommend: AEW Fight Forever finally has a release date and it’s not that far away

When does AEW Fight Forever come out?

If you were excited about the Death Match option that this video game will offer, we remind you at once that AEW Fight Forever will be available from June 29 on consoles and PC.

The design of this wrestling video game is inspired by titles from the late 90s and early 2000s that were developed by the Japanese studio Yuke’s.

Do not lose sight of the fact that this title will have two presentations, the standard one that you can already book to have access to Matt Hardy already Broken Matt Hardy and one Elite Edition which includes early access 6 additional fighters.

What do you think of this mode that we just showed you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 16 times, 2 visits today)