All Elite Wrestling And THQ Nordic finally announce the release date of AEW: Fight Foreverthe Japanese-developed wrestling game for the federation of the same name by YUKE’s under the supervision of Kenny Omega in person.
AEW: Fight Forever will be available from next June 29th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Below we can see a new video where Omega shows us and briefly talks about the game announcing the date. Below the video, the contents announced for the game.
AEW: Fight Forever – The release date
Match types:
- Singles Match
- Tag-Team
- 3-Way
- 4-Way
- Ladder Matches
- Battle royale casino
- Falls Count Anywhere
- Unsanctioned Lights-Out (with the use of weapons and of course lots of blood)
- Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
- Career Mode
A wide range of customization modes
- Custom Wrestlers (appearance and clothing)
- Custom Move-Set
- Custom Entrance
- Custom Team
- Custom Arena
- Online multiplayer
and so much more!
Source: AEW Games
