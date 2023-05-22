All Elite Wrestling And THQ Nordic finally announce the release date of AEW: Fight Foreverthe Japanese-developed wrestling game for the federation of the same name by YUKE’s under the supervision of Kenny Omega in person.

AEW: Fight Forever will be available from next June 29th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Below we can see a new video where Omega shows us and briefly talks about the game announcing the date. Below the video, the contents announced for the game.

AEW: Fight Forever – The release date

Match types:

Singles Match

Tag-Team

3-Way

4-Way

Ladder Matches

Battle royale casino

Falls Count Anywhere

Unsanctioned Lights-Out (with the use of weapons and of course lots of blood)

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Career Mode

A wide range of customization modes

Custom Wrestlers (appearance and clothing)

Custom Move-Set

Custom Entrance

Custom Team

Custom Arena

Online multiplayer

and so much more!

Source: AEW Games