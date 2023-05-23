













AEW Fight Forever finally has a release date and it’s not that far away

“When I first signed with All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to create the best wrestling games of all time.said Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President and former world champion.

“Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE’s and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling games is fast approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I’m sure June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike.”.

It is worth noting that kenny omega He is not only a world-renowned fighter, he is also an established gamer and the community is aware of everything he says.

Source: THQ Nordiq

“Since our initial announcement, fans around the world have shown unbridled passion for the launch of Fight Forever, and All Elite Wrestling has proven through our exciting storylines and wrestling action that good things come to those who wait.said Tony Khan, CEO, GM. and Head of Creative for All Elite Wrestling.

With AEW Fight Forever It seeks to return to that time when wrestling video games were entertaining and with an arcade appearance.

AEW Fight Forever will seek to give a more arcade experience with all the excitement of All Elite Wresting

AEW Fight Forever is described as an arcade wrestling game that feels like an arcade experience with animations of the spectacular moves we see week after week on shows available on TBS, TNT and the FITE TV service.

To this we must add that this title will have several game modes, including the traditional online (cooperative for couples fights) and much more. You will also have a career mode, customization, arenas and all that you expect in a video game like this.

Don't forget that AEW Fight Forever comes out on June 29, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch at $59.99 USD.