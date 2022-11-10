According to some rumors the wrestling game AEW Fight Forever may be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass. It was to reveal it Matt Black from WrestleZoneaccording to his sources, in fact, the title will be available to all subscribers of the service Microsoft as soon as the game is released.

At the moment neither THQ Nordicgame development house, much less Microsoft have issued official statements on the matter. Also still we don’t know when the title will be available worldwide, the launch window is currently set for 2022 but the latest news dedicated to the game dates back to August.

Looking forward to learning more I remind you that AEW Fight Forever is currently under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information about the game in our previous article.

Source: WrestleZone Street COMICBOOK