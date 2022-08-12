During the event THQ Nordic A gameplay video of AEW: Fight Forever. If you are interested in the subject of wrestling, you will surely know Britt Baker, a talented competitor as well as a dentist.

In AEW: Fight Forever we will have access to many famous and respected fighters and players, so Dr. Britt Baker could not miss on this list. At first glance, however, the animations seem rigid and the technique not really developed. However, it should be remembered that the title is still in development and that these extracts are not representative of the final result.

As for the content, fans will be able to count on an extensive list of AEW characters, various modes including the one that makes us undertake a career as a wresler, mini games, tons of customization options and more than 40 objects that can be used during the matches.

AEW: Fight Forever is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. No release date has been announced, but the lucky ones will be able to try the game at Gamescom.

Source: ComicBook