THQ Nordic and Yuke’s have released a new trailer with gameplay Of AEW: Fight Foreverwhich simulates a match valid for the title of world champion between the so-called 4 Pillars.

THE “4 Pillars” (four pillars) are basically the young hopefuls of All Elite Wrestling that the company foresees will be fundamental for the growth of the federation in the future. Specifically in the video we see the reigning champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy face each other, a match that actually took place on the same evening of publication (yesterday, May 28) during the Dobule Or event Nothing 2023.

The video allows you to get a taste of the dynamics of fights with more than two wrestlers on the field, such as grappling two wrestlers and combined attacks.

AEW: Fight Forever will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next June 29, 2023. The game mixes arcade wrestling mechanics with the style of finishing moves of the superstars of All Elite Wrestling and at launch will include a large cast of fighters from old stars to new stars, numerous modes, including Career, options for character customization and beyond 40 weapons, to use at your discretion if you don’t like to play fair. There will also be mini-games and daily and weekly challenges with various cosmetic rewards up for grabs.