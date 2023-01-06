L’AetherSX2 is the best PS2 emulator for Android systems. But it would be better to say that it was, since Tahlreth, the author, decided to cease its development due to the large amount received of death threatsinsults, complaints and pressing requests.

The announcement was made on AetherSX2 official pagewhere we can read: “For me AetherSX2 has always been a hobby to pass the time with, not a way to make money. There is no point in continuing to work on a hobby that I no longer enjoy. Thanks to all those who have not the assholes in the last year.”

Before the release of the AetherSX2, the only way to emulate PS2 on Android was DamonPS2a controversial emulator accused of stealing the source code of the PCXS2 emulator.

The decision to abandon the development of the AetherSX2 is hardly surprising. In the recent past was born a post on Reddit where there was talk of the pressures and offenses received by the developer, which had led him to close the Discord channel. Someone had advised him to turn off the notifications and focus on development, but evidently Tahlreth didn’t want to do it. After all, why should he? He was working on AetherSX2 for free and maybe he would have liked some appreciation from the community, rather than being harassed, as explained by himself in the post.