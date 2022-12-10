There is a phenomenon that relies on the Italians’ desire for retouching and which risks ‘polluting’ a discipline such as cosmetic surgery which, “like all other branches of medicine, provides rather precise indications for dealing with a specific problem” . Paolo Santanchè, a specialist in plastic surgery, describes it to Adnkronos Salute as “a sort of intellectual dishonesty” for which “there are those who invent shortcuts dictated by business“, leading many patients to demand them even from “those who would never offer them”, but who “in the end, in order to withstand market competition, are induced to offer them anyway”. And the result is often a flop, because “if, for example, you want at all costs a filler where instead a facelift would be needed – warns the expert – by demanding the filler you end up leaving the surgery with a ‘bagpipe’ face”.

“Aesthetic surgery, like any other medical discipline – explains Santanchè – provides certain treatments with certain indications. It is not that every problem has more than many therapeutic alternatives; except in particular cases that are a bit borderline, in general every situation to correct has a fairly precise indication. Instead what happens is that cosmetic surgery has been a little transformed”, taking a trajectory deviated “initially by the chaos of ‘do-it-yourself’ characters who have found in beauty retouching the outlet for the desire to doing business, eventually forcing even professionals who would have behaved differently to get by to face the competition, not to always say no so as not to leave the market. , even if the service requested is by no means the most suitable for solving the problem submitted”.

In other words, the alarm raised by the specialist concerns the techniques claimed not because they are needed, but because they are in fashion. Maybe something else would be needed, but ‘I want that’. “Even all this boom in patients who ask for something because they are conditioned by the influencer on duty, or because maybe they see it on TikTok – argues Santanchè – I don’t see it. And really sometimes I wonder if it doesn’t happen to me because whoever comes to my study comes from another planet, or rather because these trends don’t actually exist, but news of them is given precisely to create them, to fuel a question that you want to answer for business. , for which breast implants were then banned: in forty years of career I will have had three or four requests from under 18s, no more, yet it seemed that nothing else was being asked”.

“So now it happens – says the expert – that the patient very often does not ask you for the best solution to a problem, but asks you one thing directly: I want to do the filler, I want to do this and that, I don’t want to do the surgery But first let’s see what we’re talking about, I say. The procedure should be that you, the patient, tell me that you have a problem and that you would like to achieve that result, I advise you how you could do it and you tell me if it’s okay for you or not. If I say look, in your situation you should have a facelift, and you tell me that you don’t want to have surgery and you want pinpricks, I say no. Because if the problem could have been solved with pinpricks, I wouldn’t have offered you the facelift”.

“Instead, there are those who invent all these shortcuts”, admonishes Santanchè: “Don’t you want to do the facelift? There is radiofrequency. Or: the facelift is out today, now the wires are put in. But a professional who technically knows how to do a facelift understand well that threads are a different thing, that while a good facelift solves the problem by acting on the cause, the thread only tries to ‘patch it up’.And going back to the filler, if instead of using it to fill an area that is is emptied I use it where instead I should use surgery, I end up ruining that face. Not to mention when, in relation to news events, one reads headlines such as ‘she had silicone injected by a fake beautician’. But what does it have to do with it? The point is not that she wasn’t a real beautician, the problem is that she wasn’t a doctor”, the surgeon continues.

“We need to work to spread a different awareness – hopes the specialist – The patient would need to realize that he cannot decide which treatment is most suitable for his problem. And that even hunting for low prices is dangerous: it is clear that if you have decided to buy a certain model of car, you are looking for the one that costs less because in the meantime it is always the same car, but behind the same cosmetic surgery operation there is a world of completely different services in terms of quality and level. they must be informed correctly and transparently, not conditioned by convenience. This should be the medicine”.

Covid effect on beauty retouching – “Frankly – confesses Santanchè – I imagined that after Covid it would be a disaster, that a vacuum would be created in the cosmetic surgery clinics. Instead I was wrong: once the lockdown period was over, those who thought of resorting to an operation to correct a blemish it literally went wild, driving demand to levels higher than before”.

But who were these “unleashed” of post-closure beauty retouching? “From the day after – reports the expert – the most urgent fillers started immediately and in general all the so-called ‘maintenance’ interventions, because obviously they had not been able to do it for months. And then we took advantage of the possibility of smart working because in this way one could easily spend the convalescence at home working, discreetly without anyone noticing anything. Those who wished could very well undergo the procedure without being absent from work, perhaps for 10-12 days until any signs of the intervention disappeared. After this boom registered in the post-lockdown and still under smart working”, the surgeon’s impression is that “everything is back as in pre-Covid terms, without problems or expectations”.