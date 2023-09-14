“Barbie botox is a social madness, using botulinum toxin to make the neck thin and long like that of the famous doll is absurd. This intervention is becoming very popular on Tik Tok among very young people but – let’s be clear – chasing such trends is dangerous”. The alarm was raised on Adnkronos Salute by Emanuele Bartoletti, president of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (Sime) who does not mince words to condemn the aesthetic procedure of the moment, launched by the American influencer Isabelle Lux of Palm Beach (Florida), who recounted her experience on the social network and shared it with her followers after undergoing the treatment.

“This drift is the classic example of the transformative direction that aesthetic medicine is taking – complains Bartoletti – In reality, aesthetic medicine was born for a noble reason, that is to prevent and correct real blemishes that can cause patient dissatisfaction and, in the most serious cases , even psychological problems such as depression. Aesthetic medicine is also used to intervene in cases of facial or lip asymmetry, for a malformation or trauma after a stroke or following an accident”. It is no coincidence that “the objectives of us aesthetic doctors – the expert points out – are: prevention, maintenance over time and lastly the correction in the case of an actual blemish. Everything that tends to transform is just current fashion.”

Barbie Botox “is a senseless trend because botulinum toxin is not indicated for making the neck thin and long but rather – underlines Bartoletti – for the treatment of wrinkles of the eyebrow, forehead and the area around the eyes. So this practice is to say the least ‘off label’, outside of indications and authorizations.”

Among other things, this operation which is so popular with very young people “is not an easy undertaking because the trapezius muscles which are used to keep the neck straight are affected”. If these muscles “are too stressed by Botox the risk is that of weakening them to the point of to the point that you cannot lift your head when lying down. But there are also risks for the deeper muscles, those for swallowing.”

“In general, you need to be very careful – warns Bartoletti – because if you turn to untrained doctors, without adequate training in aesthetic medicine even for a facial filler, you risk skin necrosis if the treatment has not been carried out properly”. Fortunately “botulinum toxin, whose effect fades after 6 months, does not cause these problems – he concludes – but in any case it makes no sense to chase current trends. I say to the girls: be careful, beauty lies in naturalness, not in transformation” she concludes.