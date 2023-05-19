No to excesses in aesthetic medicine, increasingly widespread and driven by social media, the ‘stage’ of exaggerated treatments exhibited precisely to testify to the use of retouching. The appeal comes from the 44th congress of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SIME), starting today in Rome. “In this field – explains Emanuele Bartoletti, president of Sime – we are moving more and more towards a ‘transformational medicine’. But it is profoundly wrong. Aesthetic medicine must not transform, but should limit itself to correcting defects. Do not bring a face to be ‘another’. Unfortunately many therapies, and we often see them advertised on social media, are carried out with a ‘transformative’ intent and we are very concerned about this”.

Among other things, it is a typically Italian trend, which is not found on an international level, reports the expert. “The Americans who were the first to ‘transform’ the faces of their patients – says Bartoletti – are now going backwards. The new trend is precisely the search for a more ‘natural’ effect. The opposite of what is happening here, in short. But this tendency towards ‘transformation’ must be blocked, both by educating doctors and patients because it can lead to grotesque results. Even if a treatment is well performed, if it is not harmonious, it does not appear natural. In our field, the exaggerations must be absolutely avoided”.

“However, we often notice that on social media – continues Bartoletti – results are advertised in our opinion that are completely unacceptable especially at the level of the lips, on patients who would have no need to increase the volume, but possibly only to smooth them out and who end up being distorted instead, looking for a so-called ‘sexy’ effect”.

Faces that are too ‘filled’ with filler are also decidedly ‘out’, especially at the level of the cheekbone, with the aim of ‘lifting up’ the skin. This is leading many to reevaluate the traditional surgical ‘facelift’. “With the new techniques – reflects Bartoletti – the surgical lifting gives much more natural results than these faces which tend to be filled in an exaggerated way in order to obtain a lifting effect. A session of our congress was organized precisely to reiterate which are the limits of aesthetic medicine that must not be exceeded and when it is right to give way to the intervention of the aesthetic surgeon”.