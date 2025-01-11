The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has published a warning for the presence of gluten not included in the labeling of frozen pre-fried potatoes from the Lamb Weston brand, distributed in much of Spain.

Aesan has been informed through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF) of this alert notification sent by the health authorities of the Netherlands.

This information has been transferred through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to verify the product recall affected marketing channels.

Specifically, it is the product with the name ‘Grill Fries Salt & Pepper’ and the brand Lamb Weston. The product is presented in a plastic bag and has the lot number NL020L4310 and NL020L4311. While the best before date is 10/28/2026.

As a precautionary measure, Aesan recommends that people with problems derived from gluten ingestion who may have the product in their homes refrain from consuming it. However, the Agency reminds that the consumption of this product does not entail any risk for the rest of the population.