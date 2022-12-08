By Leticia Fucuchima

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – AES Brasil is seeking to maintain a balance between paying dividends and investing in the growth of the company, which has undergone a broad transformation of its renewable generation complex in recent years and should see a relevant increase in Ebitda with the start-up of operations. of new projects, company executives said this Thursday.

AES’s growth strategy involves mainly the acquisition of operating assets and the development of its own generation projects, with a focus on wind and solar sources.

In the short term, however, the electric company sees a more lukewarm market for negotiating new contracts for its “greenfield” projects, which slows down portfolio growth on this front.

According to the director of Treasury and Investor Relations, José Simão, low energy prices in the short term make free market consumers hold back from contracting energy for the long term, in deals that make new generation parks viable. At the same time, pressures on investment values ​​(Capex), mainly due to issues with suppliers, also make negotiations difficult.

“At some point these two curves will have to close for business to continue to come out. This year it didn’t happen, next year doesn’t seem so trivial to me”, said Simão, in conversation with journalists after a meeting with analysts and investors this Thursday.

Currently, AES Brasil has two wind projects under construction and with energy contracted mainly with large customers: the Tucano complex, in Bahia, with 322 MW of capacity; and Cajuína, in Rio Grande do Norte, with 695 MW. When fully operational, in 2024, these ventures should add 600 million reais to the company’s Ebitda, said the executive.

While the market for new long-term contracts slowed down, the electric company sought to grow its portfolio with acquisitions. This year, it closed the purchase of three wind farms from Cubico for around 2 billion reais.

The focus for acquisitions is on assets of 200 to 300 MW, with potential for operational or financial “turnaround”, said the CEO of the electric company, Clarissa Sadock.

The executives highlighted that there are good opportunities in the market that can bring adequate returns, with an IRR of 15% to 17%.

In this context, the electricity company intends to continue paying dividends and balancing this with the growth opportunities that arise in the market, said Francisco Morandi, vice president of corporate strategy at the American AES Corp, controller of AES Brasil.

“The history of growth in Brazil is very relevant when we build this portfolio of returns… It is a combination of returns, the return that comes from Brazil manages to pull the average”, stated Morandi.

Currently, AES Corp, which has most of its operations in the United States, earns higher returns from renewable generation projects in Brazil than in its home country.

NEW PRODUCTS

AES Brasil is also looking at new technologies, such as green hydrogen, having already signed memorandums with the Port of Pecém for a future renewable fuel plant.

The difficulty, however, is to guarantee an “offtaker” for hydrogen, whose main opportunity for Brazilian companies is in exports, explained Sadock. One possibility is the auctions that have been organized by countries like Germany and Japan for the purchase of fuel.

“We are working very hard, we have the AES international team… focused on pushing this agenda (green hydrogen). The advantage is that we already have a project that will be implemented in the US, so we have a productive process to learn from them”, said the CEO.

On Thursday, AES Corp and Air Products announced plans to invest approximately $4 billion to build and operate a green hydrogen production facility in Wilbarger County, Texas. The project includes approximately 1.4 GW of wind and solar power generation, along with an electrolyser capacity of over 200 metric tons per day of green hydrogen.

