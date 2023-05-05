(Reuters) – AES Brasil will prioritize contracting the energy generated by its plants before pursuing opportunities for growth via acquisitions or new projects, which have become more costly given the current interest rate scenario.

“Today, our main growth focus has been optimizing the current portfolio. If we look at our uncontracted energy volume, we still have an opportunity… in something like 300 MW from 2023 onwards”, CEO Clarissa Sadock said this Friday during a conference call to comment on the third quarter results.

She pondered, however, that the company continues to look at opportunities for new greenfield renewable generation projects and acquisitions.

From 2024, AES should go through a “natural deleveraging”, as the projects come into operation and start to generate cash, assessed the executive.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)