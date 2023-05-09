SAO PAULO (Reuters) – AES Brasil said on Tuesday that it is evaluating with its controlling shareholder financing alternatives for its growth strategy in Brazil, but that it has not yet decided on the matter.

The renewable energy generator made the statement in clarification to the news from Valor Econômico according to which the company would be looking for a strategic partner, one of the possible consequences being a process of delisting the company’s capital.

AES also said that, given the growing demand for energy from renewable sources and Brazil’s great potential for wind and solar projects, it maintains its “consistent and accelerated” growth plan in the country.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)