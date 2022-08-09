





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – AES Brasil announced on Monday that it has entered into a contract with Cubico Brasil to buy special purpose companies (SPE) that make up the Ventos do Araripe, Caetés and Cassino wind farms.

The total value of the deal is up to 2.033 billion reais, of which 1.105 billion reais in equity and the assumption of net debt of 928 million reais.

The company, which is controlled by AES Corp, said that it will make it possible to pay part of the acquisition price through a capital increase in which it will issue 52.02 million to 116.21 million new shares, at 9.61 reais per action.

The three wind farms have a total installed capacity of 455.9 megawatts.

For AES, the deal marks “another important step in the company’s strategy of growth and portfolio diversification through the acquisition of assets from sources complementary to hydro and with long-term contracts”, he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)







