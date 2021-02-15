117 companies are now involved in the aerospace business

In Cologne, for example, the astronauts of the European Space Agency ESA train for missions in space – on replicas of the modules of the International Space Station ISS that are in orbit.

The German aerospace industry is an important economic factor. It has increased the workforce by almost 23,000 within ten years. According to the Federal Statistical Office, 57,500 people worked in this branch of industry in 2009; in 2019 (latest figures) there were 80,300 employees, with 10,000 employees in the domestic space industry alone. The total industry turnover of the now 117 companies recently totaled 33.4 billion euros (of which space travel: 2.7 billion euros). Small companies with fewer than 20 employees are not even included in these figures.

From Airbus to Isar Aerospace, OHB and Premium Aerospace: The range of companies ranges from small, innovative suppliers to global corporations. However, not all projects are going smoothly: The launch of the new Ariane 6 rocket had to be postponed from the end of 2020 to 2022.