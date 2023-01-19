Over 2 thousand new jobs will be available this year in aerospace sector in Italy. After the stop due to the pandemic, according to estimates this sector is in fact resuming its activities with great momentum and now large airlines, important aerospace companies and even civil and military public bodies are on the hunt for new professionals. And what emerges is that there is a great demand for pilots, flight attendants, engineers, technicians, designers and computer scientists. An overview of these job opportunities will be presented at ‘Fly Future 2023′, second edition of the national orientation and information event for those who, especially young people, intend to work in the future in the world of aviation and space.

The event, which is organized by the Ifimedia association and by Mediarkè, will take place on 23 and 24 May next at the European University of Rome and the program includes around twenty conventions and conferences, attended by civil and military pilots, astronauts , managers of flight schools and aeroclubs, managers of institutions, airlines and specialized companies, teachers, professionals and experts. A large exhibition area will also be organized with the stands of numerous Italian and foreign aerospace companies. There are numerous current job offers in Italy in the aviation sector. As for the airlines, Ita Airways has announced 1,200 hirings, in particular of pilots and flight attendants. Other companies active in Italy are also looking for pilots or crew, such as Neos, Air Dolomiti, AeroItalia, Volotea, Ryanair, SkyAlps and the just announced AviaRoma.

“We are pleased with the great interest that this event is arousing, which aims to encourage the meeting of institutions and companies in the aerospace sector with hundreds of young people and students from all over Italy, who will be able to become future aviation professionals and of space” underlines Luciano Castro, creator and president of Fly Future.

The organizers of the Roman event also note that in recent days, the Air Force has instead published a new tender with which it is looking for 105 officer cadets for the Air Force Academy, of which 58 in the role of pilots. The Leonardo group also plans to hire 600 engineers, technicians and IT specialists over the next two years. A competition for 114 seats has been announced by the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), which is mainly looking for engineers, flight inspectors and civil servants. Hundreds of hires also concern the commercial aircraft maintenance sector, for example for Atitech in Naples, Albatechnics in Forlì and Superjet International in Venice.

Interesting job opportunities also in the space sector. The Avio company, which produces the ‘Vega’ carrier, is looking for engineers and system engineers. In Turin, Argotech expects to hire 100 engineers and designers after the success of its ‘LiciaCube’ and ‘ArgoMoon’ microsatellites, while Thales Alenia Space will hire 10 for the new project of the first ‘Rev1’ orbiting factory. Finally, the European Space Agency (ESA) should also soon publish new tenders for 200 recruitments.

Luciano Castro anticipates that “on the occasion of the next edition, we also intend to celebrate three important anniversaries in Italian aerospace history: the 110th anniversary of the flight patent of Rosina Ferrario, the first female pilot in Italy in 1913; the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Military Air Force in 1923; and the 40th anniversary of the first mission in orbit of the European space laboratory ‘Spacelab 1’, created with a notable Italian contribution, aboard the shuttle ‘Sts-9 Columbia’ in 1983”.