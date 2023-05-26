Growing numbers for Fly Future 2023, the orientation event for future professionals of theaviation and of space. The second edition of the event that lights up a beacon onaerospaceand which has just concluded at the European University of Rome, in fact saw the presence of about 700 visitors in two days, above all students of secondary schools from 5 regions (Piedmont, Liguria, Lazio, Campania and Puglia), with an increase of more than 30% compared to the first edition of 2022.

The number of exhibitors has doubled, with more than 30 desks from aerospace companies and associations, and the appointments in the program are also growing sharply, with about 25 conventions and conferences, and the participation of speakers, with the interventions of about 50 pilots, astronauts , flight school and airline managers, experts and professionals. “We are really satisfied with the results of this which is only the second edition of Fly Future, but which has already seen significant growth in terms of quantity and also quality of participation” comments Luciano Castro, organizer of the event.

“In fact, it is significant to point out – continues Castro – the presence of many senior executives of important institutions, flight schools, airlines and aerospace companies, who have taken the opportunity to meet many young people interested in becoming future professionals in the sector of aviation and space. In the meantime, we have already started work on the third edition, which will probably be brought forward to February 2024”.

The Fly Future 2023 program saw the presence of companies and aerial work companies (such as ItaA Airways, Aeroitalia, Wizz Air and Avincis), air traffic management companies (Enav Group), flight schools (Urbe Aero, European Aviation Academy, Aero Locarno and Aviomar) and aeronautical maintenance companies (Atitech and Seas). Companies in the space sector (Avio and Thales Alenia Space), Higher Technical Institutes (Its Lombardia Mechatronics, Its Piedmont Aerospace/Mechatronics and Its Puglia Aerospace) also took part.

Also present were aeronautical training institutes and networks (Lindbergh Flying School, Aircraft Engineering Academy, Ricma, Coa and Its Italy Network), schools for drone pilots (Aerovision and Territorial Air Surveillance), specialized publications (Avioportolano and Jp4) and government bodies ( National Authority for Civil Aviation, Air Force and State Police), as well as numerous associations in the aviation and astronautics sector.

Fly Future 2023 was promoted by the Ifimedia association, in collaboration with Mediarkè and the European University of Rome. The event received patronage from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the National Authority for Civil Aviation (ENAC), the National Agency for Flight Safety (ANSV), the Italian Space Agency (ASI), the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defense and Security (Aiad), Aero Club d’Italia and Aopa Italia. The event was organized in collaboration with the Enav Group and with the main sponsors Avio and Urbe Aero.