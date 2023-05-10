Aerosols from the Tonga volcano eruption detected in the stratosphere of the Northern Hemisphere

An international team of scientists led by specialists from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has discovered aerosols from the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai volcano in the stratosphere of the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth. Research results published in Science Bulletin.

The effects of the January 2022 eruption were discovered by accident as part of the Water Vapor, Ozone and Particle Sensing Project (SWOP). The authors note that this is the first time that aerosols have been detected in the stratospheric western regions of the Northern Hemisphere.

The Tonga aerosol was identified by a particle diameter distribution that corresponded to a size of approximately 0.42-1.27 micrometers, which is larger than the standard size (0.22-0.42 micrometers) of stratospheric aerosols.

The discovery indicates that volcanic eruptions have a potential impact on climate at the global and regional levels. Future studies are planned to examine the mechanisms that led to the separation of aerosol and water vapor layers in the Tonga plume.

In April 2023, staff at the University of Miami reported that the volcanic eruption of Tonga was the largest in a century. The power of the explosion was about 15 megatons.